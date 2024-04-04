When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Here’s how it works.

X begins to grant users blue checkmarks based on the number of premium followers they have

Neowin · with 5 comments

The X social network logo

Some users on X (formerly Twitter) began to notice last night that their profiles had been granted a blue verified checkmark, even without paying for the premium subscription. Following the initial confusion, there was a message shared that stated the following:

As an influential member of the community on X, we've given you a complimentary subscription to X Premium subject to X Premium Terms by selecting this notice.

Elon Musk then clarified this further in a post, which provided the remaining detail on this, that any account with over 2,500 verified (Premium or Premium+ subscribed users) followers would get Premium features for free, while users with over 5,000 would get the Premium+ tier for zero cost.

The Premium+ tier, which launched back in October 2023 alongside a Basic subscription, gives users the ability to remove ads from the platform and boosts posts the most in replies for these paying users alongside the already existing tools from the lower tiers, such as editing posts, a verified checkmark, and writing longer posts.

Recent events have begun to lead journalists and other news outlets to question the effectiveness of posting on the X platform, given the boosting of paid users rather than genuinely useful or relevant content. Many believe this makes finding information on the platform much more challenging. Some users who have been granted the check have even begun to question whether they can disable it.

Source: The Verge

Report a problem with article
A late prototype of the Windows 10 stock wallpaper found in a leaked Windows 11 build
Next Article

Windows 10 will have separate prices for extended security updates for regular users

A logo of WhatsApp
Previous Article

WhatsApp reportedly adding picture-in-picture mode for videos in a future update

Join the conversation!

Login or Sign Up to read and post a comment.

5 Comments - Add comment