Xbox Insider Alpha and Beta ring users get Build 2308.230816-2200 with fixes

Microsoft has just released a new Xbox Update Preview for Xbox Insiders on the Alpha and Beta rings. With this update, users get a bunch of fixes to Home, Notifications, Rewards, and the System. This is Build 2308.230816-2200.

Unfortunately, just like a lot of these Xbox updates, there is a decent-sized list of known issues too. In the case of the audio bug Microsoft mentions, the company is actively looking for feedback on where the issue appears for users.

System Update Details: OS version released: XB_FLT_2308ZN\25398.1738.230816-2200

XB_FLT_2308ZN\25398.1738.230816-2200 Available: 4 p.m. PT – August 18, 2023

4 p.m. PT – August 18, 2023 Mandatory: 3 a.m. PT – August 19, 2023 Fixes Implemented Thanks to the hard work of Xbox engineers, we are happy to announce the following fixes have been implemented for this build: Home Fixed an issue where the Windows version of a game could be added to Home unexpectedly. Notifications Fixes to address an issue where notifications for recent captures could be delayed until the console was restarted.

Fixes to address unexpected behavior when enabling or disabling some Store notifications. Rewards Fixed an issue where the option to confirm reward during redemption could become unresponsive. System Various updates to properly reflect local languages across the console. Note : Users participating in Preview may see “odd” text across the console, for more information go here.

Known Issues We understand some issues have been listed in previous Xbox Insider Release Notes. These items aren’t being ignored, but it will take Xbox engineers more time to find a solution. Audio We have received reports of users experiencing intermittent issues with audio across the dashboard, games, and apps. Note : If you experience issues with audio, please submit feedback via Report a Problem immediately with the “Reproduce with advanced diagnostics” option, then select the category “Console experiences” and “Console Audio Output Issues”. Be sure to include as much information as possible: When did the issue start? Did you lose audio just in the game/app or system audio as well? Does changing the audio format resolve the issue? If yes, what was the format before and after? Does rebooting resolve the issue? What does your setup include? Equipment, layout, etc. And any additional information you can provide to reproduce the problem.

Keyboard Button Mapping for Xbox Controllers In the Xbox Accessories app, the “Learn More” button is currently not functional.

If you change your keyboard language settings while the Xbox Accessories app is open, the change will be reflected after quitting the app or rebooting your console. My Games & Apps Titles in collection may incorrectly appear with a “trial” tag. Reactive Voice Reporting This feature is currently limited to English language in US, CA, GB, AU, NZ, and IE regions. Make sure to use Report a problem to keep us informed of your issue. We may not be able to respond to everyone, but the data we’ll gather is crucial to finding a resolution.

If you're not an Xbox Insider but would like to be, head to the Store on your Xbox and search for the Xbox Insider Bundle app.

Inside the Xbox Insider Hub, you then need to go to Previews and join the preview you want to join. You will need to meet certain requirements to get into some of the preview rings.