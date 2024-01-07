Acer announces new gaming PC monitors, including a 57-inch curved model, for CES 2024

Acer is making a number of product reveals today as part of its CES 2024 announcements. PC gamers might be interested in Acer's new Predator lineup of monitors.

Acer's press release revealed it will launch the huge 57-inch Predator Z57 curved ultrawide monitor. It will have a 7,680 x 2,160 resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate, along with a curvature of 1000R and a 32:9 aspect ratio. The MiniLED display will have 2,304 dimming zones, a maximum brightness of 1,000 nits, VESA DisplayHDR 1000 certification, and a DCI-P3 98% color gamut. It will have two HDMI 2.1 ports and a DisplayPort 1.4 port, with support for picture-by-picture and picture-in-picture modes. It will go on sale in the US for $2,499.99 in the second quarter of 2024.

Acer will also release a smaller MiniLED monitor, the 34-inch Predator X34 V3. It will have a 1500R curved 21:9 ultrawide display and a resolution of 3,440 x 1,440 along with a 180Hz refresh rate. It will launch in Q2 2024 in the US for $899.99. Both monitors will also support AMD FreeSync Premium technology to keep screen tearing and stuttering down while playing high-end PC games. Both will also come with a KVM switch so one keyboard and mouse can be used on two connecting video sources.

The two new OLED monitors are the 39-inch Acer Predator X39 and the 34-inch Predator X34 X. Both are 800R curved ultrawide 21:9 monitors with resolutions of 3,440 x1,440, a 240Hz refresh rate and a .01 ms pixel response time. Both also support VESA DisplayHDR True Black 400 and DCI-P3 99% color gamut along with support for AMD FreeSync Premium technology. The monitors will also have a KVM switch.

Both monitors will go on sale in the US in the second quarter of 2024. The Acer Predator X39 will sell for $1,499.99 while the Predator X34 X will be priced at $1,299.99.