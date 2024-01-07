Acer introduces its latest Swift Go and X AI PC Laptops with Intel Core Ultra Processors

Acer has broadened its Swift series of laptops, introducing new models powered by Intel Core Ultra processors and enhanced with AI capabilities, thanks to the new Neural Processing Unit (NPU). The latest Swift laptops promise improved performance and user-friendly features for various tasks like content creation, schoolwork, productivity, and entertainment.

The new line-up includes three updated models including Acer Swift Go 16 (SFG16-72), Swift Go 14 (SFG14-73), and Swift X 14 (SFX14-72G). These laptops come equipped with Intel Arc built-in GPUs and other noteworthy enhancements tailored for diverse user needs.

The Swift Go 16 and 14 models, verified as Intel Evo platform laptops, boast Intel Wi-Fi 7 support and impressive battery life of up to 12.5 hours for the 14-inch version and up to 10.5 hours for the 16-inch variant. Their AI-powered features, like the Copilot in Windows function, optimize user time while working, creating, or engaging in other activities. Both laptops showcase high-quality visuals through OLED displays, providing exceptional clarity and vibrant colours, with added features for enhanced video conferencing and reduced eye strain.

These Swift Go laptops also offer up to 32GB LPDDR5X memory and up to an upgradable 2TB PCIe Gen4 SSD with dual slots along with versatile connectivity options, and Bluetooth LE Audio for superior wireless audio experiences. Their aluminium chassis, slim design, and improved touchpad functionality cater to users on the go.

Meanwhile, the Acer Swift X 14 targets creators and students, delivering a powerhouse of performance with Intel Core Ultra processors and NVIDIA GeForce RTX 40 Series Laptop GPUs. Its Calman-verified 2.8K OLED display ensures accurate colour representation, complemented by Acer Light Sensing technology that adapts to various lighting conditions. This model promises seamless conferencing capabilities and advanced connectivity features for productivity, alongside efficient thermal management.

The Acer Swift Go 16 will launch in North America in March, priced from USD 799.99, and arrive in EMEA in February, starting at EUR 1,149. For the Acer Swift Go 14, the North American release is slated for March with a starting price of USD 749.99. In EMEA, it will be available from February at EUR 1,099. In China, it arrives in February as well, commencing at RMB 5,499.

As for the Acer Swift X 14, North America will see its launch in February, priced at USD 1,399.99. In EMEA, it arrives in February too, starting at EUR 1,799. In China, the release is scheduled for February, beginning at RMB7,999.

Source: Acer