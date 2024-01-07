Acer will launch a new laptop and 27-inch gaming PC monitor with glasses-free 3D effects

As part of its CES 2024 product announcements, Acer has revealed plans to launch a laptop and a PC monitor that support glasses-free 3D effects. The SpatialLabs Stereoscopic 3D displays will be available on the laptop and the monitor later this year.

Acer's press release states the 3D tech will be in the 15.6-inch UHD display for its Acer Aspire 3D 15 SpatialLabs Edition laptop. It will include software like SpatialLabs Go, which can transform 2D content like images and videos into 3D visuals. Graphics creators can also use the SpatialLabs Model Viewer to convert CGI and CAD file formats into 3D forms.

Inside the laptop, the Acer Aspire 3D 15 will have up to an Intel Core i7-13620H processor and up to an NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4050 Laptop GPU. It will support up to 32 GB of DDR5 RAM and up to 2TB of onboard storage, along with an HDMI 2.1 port, a USB Type-C Thunderbolt 4 port, and Wi-Fi 6 wireless hardware. the laptop will also be one of the first notebooks with Microsoft's new Copilot key on its keyboard. The laptop will go on sale in the US later in February with a starting price of $1,399.

Acer will also launch a glasses-free PC monitor, the 27-inch Predator SpatialLabs View 27. Acer is promoting the monitor as a new way to view and play PC games. It stated:

The SpatialLabs TrueGame leverages its proprietary shader and driver technique to develop individual 3D profiles with existing depth information from the games. The latest 3D Ultra mode, with its second virtual camera, showcases greater depth and geometry in every scene, while also offering a wider collection of 3D stereo configurations to allow gamers to customize visual effects and intensity to their liking.

You can check out an updated list of which PC games support Acer's SpatialLabs glasses-free 3D effects at this page.

The 4K resolution monitor will have a 160Hz refresh rate, and will also support both AMD FreeSync and NVIDIA G-Sync technology to help keep games from tearing and stuttering on screen. It will go on sale in the US for $1,999.