Broforce is finally coming to Xbox consoles August 8 alongside final Forever update

It's been a long time coming, but Xbox console games will soon be able to play the terrific indie side-scrolling action game Broforce for the first time. IGN reports that the game will be released for the Xbox One on August 8, which also means that the game will be playable on the Xbox Series S and X consoles via backward compatibility. The game will also debut on Xbox Game Pass the same day.

Developed by Free Lives and published by Devolver Digital, Broforce is a great side-scrolling action game that also pokes some fun (in a loving way) at various 1980s and 1990s action movie and TV shows and their characters. Here's the breakdown:

The Broforce: Deliver your own brand of shock and awe with dozens of bros each with their own unique weaponry and special attacks designed to dispatch freedom across the world.

Bro-Op & Deathmatch: Battle terrorism with up to four players in cooperative mode or sever ties with your bros and face each other in several bombastic competitive modes.

Explosion Run: Join up with other bros to tackle these unique time attack levels under the pressure of exploding terrains and mass chaos.

Fully Destructible Everything: Destructible terrain opens up a slew of strategic options while the abundance of Exploding Red Barrels of Justice™ can literally level the playing field with one shot.

Level Editor: Design your own playground of destruction with a robust level editor and become the envy of all the other bros by sharing them online. Browse through scores of custom user created levels and complete them to rate their Bro-ness.

The game's release on Xbox consoles on August 8 will also include all of the content that has been added to a new, and reportedly final, free update for Broforce. Called Broforce Forever, it will include six new playable "Bros" along with some new and improved enemies, four new "Muscle Temple" challenge levels, and a number of other improvements, tweaks, and bug fixes.