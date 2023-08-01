Games with Gold finale: Blue Fire and Inertial Drift are now available to claim on Xbox

It was two weeks ago that Microsoft announced it is soon ending the established Xbox Live Gold subscription and replacing it with a new Xbox Game Pass tier. It also means the final days of Games with Gold are upon us. Unfortunately, the company didn't have anything special planned for the finale.

Xbox Live Gold and Xbox Game Pass Ultimate members can now claim the recently unveiled bonus titles Blue Fire and Inertial Drift to keep for no extra cost. Being the promotion's end though, both Games with Gold titles of August have arrived together instead of being the usual bi-weekly affairs.

Like all Games with Gold offers, the two games feature backward compatibility. This means Xbox Series X and S console owners can also enjoy these Xbox One games as a native experience.

Head to the Microsoft Store links below using a Gold-enabled account to grab the latest and final offers:

Blue Fire: Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Embark on an extraordinary journey through the desolated kingdom of Penumbra and discover the hidden secrets of this long-forgotten land. Explore mystical temples, encounter survivors and take on strange quests to collect valuable items. Along your adventure, slash your way through daunting adversaries, roam across mysterious and abandoned regions, leap through deadly traps and ultimately master the art of movement.

Inertial Drift: Available on Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S

Set in a 90's retro future, Inertial Drift is an Arcade Racer with a devastatingly unique handling model and unbelievably satisfying twin-stick drift mechanics. Inertial Drift offers a whole new level of accessibility and challenge to the arcade racing genre - for a driving experience genuinely unlike anything you've played before

July's final Games with Gold offer, a copy of When the Past was Around, is still available for claiming too, with its promotion ending on August 15. Though nothing is replacing it this time.

Xbox One Games with Gold titles claimed via these promotions over the years are only available for play while the account holder's Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate subscription is active. Heard here to read more about the upcoming Xbox Game pass Core service that's replacing Gold and its refreshed benefits.