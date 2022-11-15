Amazon Clinic, a virtual healthcare platform, launches in the U.S.

In an effort to provide access to convenient, affordable care and expand its presence in the healthcare space, Amazon has set up Amazon Clinic, a virtual health service.

The company already runs Amazon Pharmacy, a place where people can purchase prescription medications through the Amazon online store without leaving home.

The new platform – Amazon Clinic aims to provide virtual care to people through its partnership with trusted providers and provide access to affordable care for more than 20 common health conditions, such as allergies, acne, and hair loss. It will operate in 32 states.

Based on their personal preferences, interested customers can pick a telehealth provider from the new healthcare store. Just mention your condition, fill up a short intake questionnaire and connect with the clinicians directly via a secure message-based portal. After the message-based consultation, the clinician can send a personalized treatment plan, including any necessary prescriptions, to the customer’s preferred pharmacy.

The consultation includes follow-up messages with the clinician for up to two weeks after the initial consultation.

Amazon also says that every telehealth provider available on Amazon Clinic goes through rigorous clinical quality and customer experience evaluations by its clinical leadership team.

Lastly, it points out that if the clinical team at the backend feels the virtual care isn’t the right solution for you, they will let you know about it upfront before connecting you with a provider.