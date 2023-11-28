Amazon introduces AI-powered chatbot Q to assist businesses

Amazon announced the launch of its new chatbot called Q at the company's annual AWS Reinvent conference. Q is aimed at helping businesses and their employees better utilize Amazon Web Services (AWS).

Q can engage in natural conversational exchanges to assist users with understanding AWS capabilities and troubleshooting any issues. The chatbot will be integrated into communication tools like Slack, commonly used in workplaces. It will also be available directly through the AWS Management Console, where admins go to oversee their cloud infrastructure.

A key capability Amazon highlighted for Q is providing citations and documentation to back up its responses during chats. This allows users to verify the information coming from the chatbot. Q can also automatically make code changes for developers, reducing the amount of manual work needed.

You can use Amazon Q to start building AWS applications, research best practices, resolve errors, and get assistance in coding new features for your applications. For example, Amazon Q Code Transformation can perform Java application upgrades now, from version 8 and 11 to version 17.

In addition, the company said that Q can generate customized social media prompts tailored to each of your social media channels, allowing you to promote your story effectively. You can also use Amazon Q to analyze the results of your marketing campaigns and provide summary reports for executive reviews.

You can interact with the Amazon Q conversational Q&A capability to get started, learn new things, research best practices, and iterate on how to build applications on AWS without needing to shift focus away from the AWS console.

Q is designed to connect to over 40 different enterprise systems that businesses may use in addition to AWS, such as Microsoft 365, Dropbox, and Salesforce. Users can upload documents and ask Q questions about the content.

Pricing for Q starts at $20 per user per month for basic access. A version with additional developer features is $25 per user per month. This positions Q competitively against similar AI assistants offered by AWS competitors like Microsoft 365 Copilot and Duet AI for Google Workspace.