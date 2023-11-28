Samsung's in-house web browser is now available for Windows PCs in the Microsoft Store

There are a ton of internet web browsers available for use by Windows 10 and 11 PC owners. There's Microsoft's own Edge browser, along with Google's Chrome, Mozilla's Firefox, the Opera browser, the Brave browser and more.

Today, it was discovered that Samsung is the latest company to launch a Windows-based browser. SamMobile reported that the Samsung Internet browser is now available to download for the first time in the Microsoft Store.

A version of this browser has been available for years on Samsung's Galaxy smartphones and tablets as well as all Android devices. This new Windows version is also available for all Windows 10 and 11 desktops, laptops, and tablets and is not restricted to Samsung-made Windows devices.

The Android version of the Samsung Internet browser has a number of loyal fans, who believe it actually performs better than Google's Chrome browser on those devices. It remains to be seen what the performance will be like for the Windows version.

According to SamMobile, the Samsung Internet browser on Windows has partial sync support for the Android version, If you log into those browsers with your Samsung account, your browsing history, bookmarks, saved pages, and open tabs will be the same on the Android and Windows versions. However, the syncing of any saved passwords on those browsers has yet to be supported.

Some of the other supported features include an Incognito mode, ad blocker support, and a way to import your browsing history, your bookmarks, and your search engine from other browsers, including Edge and Chrome.

It will be interesting to see if people might switch over to Samsung Internet from Chrome or Edge. We also hope that Samsung will continue to support and add features to the Windows version of the browser to see if it can become a true competitor