Google improves Duet AI for Google Workspace Enterprise that is now available for preorders

Google is introducing a new AI capability for Google Workspace users. Originally announced last month, Duet AI is now available for pre-order.

At the I/O 2023 in May, Google revealed that it is working on providing users with a generative AI partner. The tool would improve productivity for users by helping them write, organize, and accelerate their workflows.

According to Steve Holt, the Vice President of Strategy at Google Workspace, the company has now created an updated version of Duet AI by inculcating the feedback members of its Workspace Labs gave. It is now branded as Duet AI for Google Workspace Enterprise.

Individuals who are interested in the technology can preorder the Duet AI for Google Workspace Enterprise, although they will access it later this year. The facility is available in all regions where Workspace is sold.

Some of the capabilities of the latest Duet AI are:

Helping you write and refine content in Gmail and Google Docs

Creating original images from text, right within Google Slides

Turning ideas into action and data into insights with Google Sheets

Helping to foster more meaningful connections in Google Meet

Keeping you in the flow of work with AI building blocks in Docs

Additionally, Duet AI for Google Workspace Enterprise offers features like turning notes of a meeting into an email, writing a job description, and generating a bespoke image in Google Slides. It also provides more collaborative tools for users.

Since Google considers Duet AI for Google Workspace Enterprise a "new offering", we can speculate it might be planning to reserve it for Enterprise users, while having a separate SKU for non-Enterprise users perhaps with fewer capabilities.

In March 2023, Google shared its vision of integrating AI into Google Docs and Gmail. The AI capability would transform creating content and filling in documents as it would provide drafts in an instant according to the user’s requirement.

Lastly, Google mentioned that individuals who wish to “express their interest” in pre-ordering Duet AI for Google Workspace Enterprise must fill out this Google form. The company also plans to disclose more information on the topic in the coming months.