AMD 24.1.1 driver brings AMD Fluid Motion Frames to any DirectX 11 or 12 game

AMD has just pushed out its first graphics driver update of 2024, and it's a packed one. Other than bringing support for a couple of blockbuster games releasing soon, the AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.1.1 driver suite has support for new features like AMD Fluid Motion Frames, AMD Video Upscaling, as well as the new AMD Radeon RX 7600 XT graphics card.

AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) is now officially out of beta, giving Radeon users the ability to enable frame generation technology on any DirectX 11 and 12 via the driver. The tech must be manually enabled for each game, though it is not recommended for fast-paced competitive games due to the additional latency it might add.

Here are all the new technologies included in this suite:

AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) - Boost FPS up to 97% for a smoother gaming experience by adding frame generation technology to any DirectX® 11 and 12 game. RS-630 AFMF improves performance by adding frame generation technology to AMD Radeon™ 700M, RX 6000, and RX 7000 series GPUs for notebook and desktop platforms. Up to 97% average increase in performance across select titles at 1080p resolution when AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) is ON and upscaled with FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2) at Quality Mode, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™️ 24.1.1 on the Radeon™ RX 7600XT GPU, versus when AFMF and FSR 2 upscaling are OFF. RS-630 Up to 103% average increase in performance across select titles at 1440p resolution when AMD Fluid Motion Frames (AFMF) is ON and upscaled with FidelityFX™ Super Resolution 2 (FSR 2) at Quality Mode, using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition™️ 24.1.1 on the Radeon™ RX 7600XT GPU, versus when AFMF and FSR 2 upscaling are OFF. RS-631 AFMF preserves image quality by dynamically disabling frame generation during fast visual motion.

- Boost FPS up to 97% for a smoother gaming experience by adding frame generation technology to any DirectX® 11 and 12 game. RS-630 AMD Video Upscaling – Advanced video upscale algorithm to improve video playback image quality for AMD Radeon™ RX 7000 desktop series GPUs. AMD Video Upscaling can be enabled within the Graphics tab to enjoy improved sharpness and clarity, for DirectX 11 applications such as Google Chrome, Microsoft Edge, and Media Player, with resolution support up to 4K. For more instructions on how to enable upscaling, please ensure that your version of AMD Software is up to date, and learn more HERE!

– Advanced video upscale algorithm to improve video playback image quality for AMD Radeon™ RX 7000 desktop series GPUs. Additional Video Improvements Content Adaptive Machine Learning (CAML) text detection has been updated to support up to 4K gaming for even greater clarity. Various encoding support within AMD Software including AVC, HEVC and AV1 codecs have undergone additional optimizations to improve video encode quality. AMD continues to work with partners to implement video enhancements into 3rd party apps; more updates to follow in upcoming drivers.

AMD Smart Technology Tab – Access the suite of great A+A features from one convenient location to maximize the power of your AMD-powered system.

– Access the suite of great A+A features from one convenient location to maximize the power of your AMD-powered system. AMD Assistant – Automatically enable or disable AMD Software features based on various situations for improved performance or battery life.

– Automatically enable or disable AMD Software features based on various situations for improved performance or battery life. Additional OS Feature Support

Support for Hardware Accelerated GPU Scheduling has been expanded to Radeon™ RX 7600 series GPUs on Windows 11 version 22H2 and newer. Click HERE for more information.

Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth is releasing on January 25, while Bandai Namco's Tekken 8 is coming out on January 26. Both games are gaining day-one support for AMD Radeon cards with this release.

Here are the fixed issues of this release:

Performance drop may be observed in some DirectML workloads.

Intermittent grey screen after driver upgrade with certain monitors (such as Nixeus NX-EDG274K) on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Graphics API metric may show as N/A in certain UWP applications.

Heavy stuttering may be experienced while playing Warframe and loading into a new area or starting a mission.

Black artifacts may be observed in smoke effects while playing Call of Duty®: Modern Warfare® III.

Black texture flickering may be observed while playing Starfield on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 5600 XT.

Intermittent install failure may be observed when using the factory reset setting.

The known issues are these:

Deathloop may experience extended loading times on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT. [Resolution targeted for 24.2.1]

Dead Space may experience an application crash after enabling RTAO on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6800.

Excessive stuttering may be experienced when first playing a match in Overwatch 2. [Resolution targeted for 24.2.1]

Audio may intermittently become out of sync with the video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition using AV1 codec. [Resolution targeted for Q2]

Oculus Rift S may display with a green tint on AMD Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

After a system reboot, Parsec host application may experience a crash on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX. [Resolution targeted for 24.2.1]

During Microsoft Teams meetings, the camera may intermittently display looped footage on some AMD Products, such as the AMD Ryzen™ 7 7840U Processor.

The WHQL-certified AMD Adrenalin Edition 24.1.1 driver can now be upgraded via the Radeon Settings app on Windows. Standalone download links can be found on the official release notes page here.