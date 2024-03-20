AMD 24.3.1 driver adds support for Dragon's Dogma 2 and Horizon Forbidden West

With major game releases on the horizon, AMD has pushed out a brand-new driver for Radeon graphics users. AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition 24.3.1 is carrying official support for Dragon's Dogma 2, Horizon Forbidden West, and Outpost: Infinity Siege.

Capcom's upcoming RPG epic, Dragon's Dogma 2, is releasing on March 22, and this is the driver that's recommended to AMD graphics card owners interested in jumping in. Check out our review of the game here, where we give it high praise.

As for the other two games, Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition is coming out on March 21 as Sony's latest PC port, while Outpost: Infinity Siege drops in on March 26. Unfortunately, AMD hasn't provided any data on what kind of performance differences players can see after installing this driver.

AMD's own one-click tuning tool 'HYPER-Tune,' whichenables frame generation, anti-lag, and other software features, is now supported across more games too. This driver adds HYPR-Tune support for Dragon's Dogma 2, Diablo IV, Ghostrunner 2, and Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League.

There are also many fixed issues included in this driver; here's everything AMD announced today:

Excessive micro stutter may be intermittently experienced after enabling AMD Fluid Motion Frames for select games.

Improvement to intermittent driver timeout or application crash experienced while playing HELLDIVERS™ 2 on AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 series GPUs.

Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Starcraft II™ on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Improvements to reduce initial loading times while playing World of Warcraft with DirectX 12 API on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6800.

Purple corruption may be observed while playing Dying Light 2 Stay Human: Reloaded Edition with Radeon™ Boost and Raytracing enabled.

Some characters may appear invisible or have missing textures while playing Cossacks 3.

Flickering lights may be observed while playing Space Engineers in certain indoor environments.

The maximum memory tuning limit may be incorrectly reported on AMD Radeon™ RX 7900 GRE graphics products.

Shader caching may fail for Windows usernames containing accented characters.

FPS performance metric may incorrectly report values while a game is minimized.

GPU Acceleration may be missing/greyed out in Adobe Premiere Pro on some hybrid graphics systems.

Performance drop may be observed while using some DirectML workloads in Topaz AI.

There are quite a few known issues AMD is working on fixing too, and there are handy resolution targets attached to most of them:

Intermittent driver timeout or application crash may be experienced while playing HELLDIVERS™ 2 on dual monitor setups on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX.

Intermittent application crash may be observed while playing Lords of the Fallen and entering certain areas on Radeon™ RX 6000 series GPUs. [Resolution targeted for 24.4.1]

Artifacts may appear in certain mud environments while playing SnowRunner on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6800. [Resolution targeted for 24.4.1]

AMD SmartAccess Video may be incorrectly reported as “Available” on some systems with the Parsec Virtual Display Driver installed. [Resolution targeted for 24.5.1]

Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. [Resolution targeted for Q3]

The WHQL-certified AMD Adrenalin Edition 24.3.1 driver can now be found in the Radeon Settings app on Windows for installation. Those looking for standalone download links can find them on AMD's release notes page here.