AMD 23.11.1 driver has Modern Warfare III support, AI improvements, and more

Radeon graphics users have a new driver waiting for them today as the first release of November. AMD has pushed out the Adrenalin Edition 23.11.1 driver with support for three new games, a Radeon Boost expansion, as well as some AI improvements.

Infinity Ward and Sledgehammer Games' Call of Duty: Modern Warfare III is releasing for early access campaign buyers today, November 2, and this driver is a recommended install for anyone jumping in. Standard edition owners will have to wait until November 10 to get their turn.

Like a Dragon Gaiden: The Man Who Erased His Name by Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio is releasing on November 8. Meanwhile, indie walking sim The Invincible is coming on November 6. Both games are gaining official support with this driver as well. Unfortunately, no detailed stats were given out on what sort of improvements can players expect on any of these games.

Alan Wake 2 is the latest game to receive AMD's Radeon Boost support. The tech offers more FPS by dynamically lowering resolution when fast user input is detected, making for smoother gameplay when the action kicks off.

As for the AI and machine learning improvements, AMD says this driver has "DirectML improvements and optimizations for Stable Diffusion, Adobe Lightroom, DaVinci Resolve, UL Procyon AI workloads on AMD Radeon RX 600M, 700M, 6000, and 7000 series graphics."

Quite a few issues have been ironed out in this release:

Performance Metrics Overlay may report N/A for FPS on various games.

Lower than expected performance in Counter Stike 2 on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7600.

Intermittent flickering may be observed in Total War: Pharaoh’s menus after changing graphics settings.

Intermittent flicker may be observed on some textures while playing Alan Wake 2.

Rebuilding shader cache may be incorrectly required when relaunching Baldur’s Gate 3 using Vulkan® API.

Rebuilding shader cache may be incorrectly required when relaunching Forza Motorsport.

Intermittent driver crash while viewing the credits screen after finishing a race in Forza Motorsport.

Intermittent black screen or code 31 error in device manager after reboot on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6700 XT.

Known Issues are these:

Audio may intermittently become out of sync with video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition with AV1 codec.

Intermittent corruption may be observed on the racetrack while playing EA Sports WRC.

Stars may intermittently fail to appear while playing Crysis Remastered.

Intermittent micro-stuttering may be experienced when running Chromium-based browsers on systems that pair a Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPU with a secondary display connected to an AMD Ryzen™ 7000 series processor.

The WHQL-certified AMD Adrenalin Edition 23.11.1 driver can now be upgraded to via the Radeon Settings app on Windows. Those looking for standalone download links can find them on the official release notes page here. Vega and Polaris generation GPU owners have a separate driver download available.