AMD's new preview Radeon driver expands its Fluid Motion Frames tech to thousands of games

If you have a PC with an AMD Radeon RX 7000 or 6000 series GPU, and you want to risk using a preview graphics driver, AMD has quietly released a new Adrenalin Edition Technical Preview Driver over the weekend that will allow you to check out its new Fluid Motion Frames graphics feature across thousands of PC games.

The new Adrenalin Edition Technical Preview Driver, with the version number 23.30.01.02 adds Fluid Motion Frames support for any DirectX 11 or 12 game if you have an Radeon RX 7000 or 6000 series GPU. It's designed to boost frame rates for those games.

Before you download and install these preview drivers, the changelog does have some additional notes about the Fuild Motion Frames tech, including how to enable it and also some restrictions:

AFMF can be globally enabled for any DirectX 11 and 12 title using HYPR-RX or the AMD Fluid Motion Toggle. As AFMF may introduce additional latency in games, AFMF may not offer the optimal experience in fast-paced competitive titles. AFMF can be disabled using the per-app settings for these titles.

AFMF can introduce additional latency in games and is recommended to be combined with AMD Radeon Anti-Lag/Anti-Lag+ for the optimal experience.

The AFMF technical preview currently requires the game to be played in fullscreen mode with VSYNC disabled. For the optimal experience, AFMF is recommended to be used on AMD FreeSync displays.

AFMF features an activity monitor similar to AMD Radeon Super Resolution to confirm the frame generation status using AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition’s in-game overlay (use the default hotkey of Alt-R for the fullscreen overlay, or Alt-Z for the sidebar overlay)

AFMF is recommended to be enabled for games running at a minimum fps of 55 FPS for 1080p displays, and 70 FPS for 1440p or above displays

AFMF adds frame generation technology to boost FPS outside of the game’s engine. To see the resulting FPS, use the AMD Software Performance Metrics Overlay. Support for third-party performance monitoring tools is not available at this moment.

The changelog also has these additional features:

We have added initial support for HDR to expand the AFMF gaming experience.

After monitoring user experience feedback, AFMF can now be globally enabled on all DirectX 11 and 12 titles. Users may use the per-app settings to individually disable or enable AFMF.

Improvements to frame pacing have been made, resulting in an overall smoother gameplay experience and improved image quality.

Additional game support for AMD Radeon Anti-Lag+ MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries Deep Rock Galactic Warhammer 40,000: Darktide Sniper Elite 5 Returnal Remnant II Spider-Man: Miles Morales Spider-Man Remastered PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS Call of Duty: Modern Warfare II Tiny Tina's Wonderland Hogwarts Legacy Resident Evil 3



People who download, install, and use this preview driver are asked to send feedback to the AMD Bug Report Tool if they encounter any issues.