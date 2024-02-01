AMD releases new Windows chipset drivers for Ryzen 8000, 7000, 5000, 4000, 3000, and more

AMD today has released new chipset drivers for its socket AM5, AM4, as well as mobile platforms. The company is yet to publish the release notes of the new driver (we waited a while to see but there's still nothing at the moment). As such, we don't exactly know what the changelog holds.

Regardless, it is good to see that the company is out with a new chipset driver after a long time, and also considering it has been the holiday season in the U.S.

Chipset drivers typically improve or address bugs or issues with Windows power plans, USB, among others. They also add optimizations for newly released processors which is a high possibility this time as AMD just released its Ryzen 8000 G-series desktop APUs for Socket AM5. The performance-cutting STAPM bug though is more likely to be resolved via firmware update.

You can download the new AMD chipset driver version 6.01.25.342 from this page on AMD's official website.

Besides the chipset driver, AMD has also released a new special display driver for Suicide Squad Kill the Justice League under Adrenalin Edition 23.40.02.03. Its release notes are as follows:

New Feature Highlights New Game Support Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League Fixed Issues Corruption may be observed while playing Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League with ray tracing enabled. Known Issues Deathloop may experience extended loading times on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT.

Dead Space may experience an application crash after enabling RTAO on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6800.

Excessive stuttering may be experienced when first playing a match in Overwatch 2.

Audio may intermittently become out of sync with the video when recording from AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition using AV1 codec.

Oculus Rift S may display with a green tint on AMD Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

After a system reboot, Parsec host application may experience a crash on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX.

During Microsoft Teams meetings, the camera may intermittently display looped footage on some AMD Products, such as the AMD Ryzen™ 7 7840U Processor.

You can download that driver from AMD's official website here.

