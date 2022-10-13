Latest AMD chipset driver brings additional AM5 support, SHA256, and USB4 debugging

AMD has released its latest chipset driver with version 4.09.23.507. The new driver adds additional support for Socket AM5 motherboards, which means if you wish to buy one of the newer X670E, X670, or the upcoming B650 and B650E mainboards from AMD's vendor partners, the new chipset driver could improve compatibility or bring more features.

Aside from that, the new driver has support for SHA256 certification, making it more secure than legacy hashing algorithms. The chipset driver also brings improved USB4 debugging capabilities with DFX support. There are improvements to the AMD Sensor Fusion Hub (SFH) as well.

Here are the release notes for AMD's 4.09.23.507 chipset driver that outlines the major highlights:

SHA256 certified driver support added

AM5 program support added

Of course, there are a few open issues that remain:

Sometimes custom install fails to upgrade to latest drivers.

Text alignment issues may be seen on Russian language.

Manual system restart required on Non-English OS after the installation is complete.

Uninstall summary log may incorrectly show uninstall status as fail on non-English OS.

AMD's drivers are cumulative, which means it already supports Microsoft's Windows 11 22H2 feature update. To download the driver, head over to AMD's official website using this link.