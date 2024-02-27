With its latest Windows WHQL driver, AMD confirms it's delaying AV1 bugfix

AMD has released its latest WHQL (Windows Hardware Quality Labs)-certified driver today with version 24.2.1. This driver, though, has a similar changelog to the last one which is also why the driver version number itself has not been updated.

Aside from the WHQL certification, this revised version brings support for several new Vulkan extensions including ones that are meant to improve rasterization, shader performance, and graphics pipeline, among others.

AMD has also confirmed that it is delaying the audio synchronization issue when recording AV1-encoded videos. While the previous driver noted "Resolution targeted for Q2", the new driver states "Resolution targeted for Q3".

The full changelog is given below:

New Game Support Skull and Bones

Nightingale Expanded Vulkan Extensions Support VK_KHR_calibrated_timestamps

VK_KHR_line_rasterization

VK_KHR_load_store_op_none

VK_KHR_index_type_uint8

VK_KHR_shader_expect_assume

VK_KHR_shader_quad_control

VK_KHR_shader_subgroup_rotate

VK_KHR_vertex_attribute_divisor

VK_KHR_shader_float_controls2

VK_EXT_primitives_generated_query

VK_EXT_graphics_pipeline_library

VK_KHR_maintenance6

Click HERE for more information about other Vulkan® extension support. Fixed Issues Improvement to intermittent driver timeout or application crash experienced while playing HELLDIVERS™ 2 on AMD Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs. AMD is continuing to investigate additional reports of driver timeouts and application crashes while playing HELLDIVERS™ 2.

Improvements to excessive stutter while playing various games, including Battlefield™ 2042, Destiny 2, Overwatch 2, Monster Hunter: World, PUBG: BATTLEGROUNDS and STAR WARS™ Battlefront™ II.

Deathloop may experience extended loading times on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6900 XT.

Dead Space may experience an application crash after enabling RTAO on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6800.

Intermittent application crash when first launching Enshrouded or changing Anti-Aliasing settings on Radeon™ 7000 series graphics products.

Shadows may appear bright, or reflections may be missing while playing Enshrouded on Radeon™ 7000 series graphics products.

HDR settings may intermittently fail to take effect while playing certain games such as Like A Dragon: Infinite Wealth.

Intermittent driver timeout or application crash may be considered while playing Counterstrike 2 with FSR enabled on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX.

Graphics API metric may be incorrectly reported as DirectX® 12 for some Vulkan® games.

After a system reboot, Parsec host application may experience a crash on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX.

During Microsoft Teams meetings, the camera may intermittently display looped footage on some AMD Products, such as the AMD Ryzen™ 7 7840U Processor.

Oculus Rift S may display with a green tint on AMD Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

AFMF may be inaccurately displayed on select hybrid graphics configurations, particularly in systems where one of the devices lacks support for AFMF. AFMF must be supported on the displaying GPU to be activated.

Mouse lag or stutter may be observed when selecting the discrete GPU as the primary display adapter on certain mobile systems, such as an AMD Ryzen™ 9 6900HS Mobile Processor paired with an AMD Radeon™ RX 6800S Mobile GPU. Known Issues Intermittent driver timeout or application crash may be experienced while playing HELLDIVERS™ 2 with 100% GPU utilization on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 7900 XTX.

Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Starcraft II™ on Radeon™ RX 7000 series GPUs.

Intermittent application crash or driver timeout may be observed while playing Overwatch® 2 with Radeon™ Boost enabled on Radeon™ RX 6000 and above series GPUs. Users experiencing this issue are recommended to disable Radeon™ Boost as a temporary workaround.

World of Warcraft may experience extended initial loading times with DirectX 12 API on some AMD Graphics Products, such as the Radeon™ RX 6800.

Shader caching may fail for Windows usernames containing accented characters. [Resolution targeted for 24.3.1]

FPS performance metric may incorrectly report values while a game is minimized. [Resolution targeted for 24.3.1]

AMD SmartAccess Video may be incorrectly reported as “Available” on some systems with the Parsec Virtual Display Driver installed.

Performance drop may be observed while using some DirectML workloads in Topaz AI.

Audio and video may intermittently become out of sync while recording using the AV1 codec in AMD Software: Adrenalin Edition. [Resolution targeted for Q3]

You can download the driver from this page on AMD's official website.