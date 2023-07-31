An Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion remake-remaster is rumored to be in the works

One of the best fantasy RPGs of all time may be getting a major overhaul, if a new rumor is to be believed. VGC reports that a since-deleted post on Reddit's GamingLeaksAndRumours subreddit claimed that a remake or a remaster of Bethesda Game Studios' The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion is in the works.

The post reportedly comes from a former employer of the game developer Virtuos, which is currently working on a remake of Konami's Metal Gear Solid 3. The unnamed employee says the studio is working on the Oblivion project. The post claimed that the plan was to release the new version with the Unreal Engine 5 graphics engine, but keep the gameplay and physics of the original Oblivion.

The post also added that this project could launch in late 2024, or in early 2025. The difference will be determined if the game will either be a full remake, or just a remaster. Keep in mind that these are unconfirmed rumors, so take it with a big grain of salt.

Having said that, a remake of Oblivion could be a good idea for Bethesda Game Studios and Bethesda Softworks. The developer is currently working to finish up its sci-fi RPG Starfield for a September 6 launch. It's already announced its next project will be The Elder Scrolls VI, but that will likely take several years to complete. A remake of Oblivion could help keep fans of The Elder Scrolls franchise happy until the next game is ready to go.

The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion first launched in 2006 and it was an instant hit, both critically and in sales. The team later released two major expansion packs to the game, and they were all collected in a Game of the Year Edition. It also released an early example of a microtransaction of a small in-game item with its $2.50 "horse armor" DLC, which quickly became a term for an in-game DLC that seemed to be worth less than the asking price.