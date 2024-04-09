The Fallout TV series will now launch a little earlier this week than previously announced

Amazon Prime Video will be debuting the first season of the highly anticipated live-action TV show adaptation of the Fallout game franchise a little bit earlier than first announced.

First, the show was supposed to launch on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service on April 12. Then the date for the Fallout TV show launch was moved up to April 11. Now, via a message from cast member Walton Goggins on the show's official X (formerly Twitter) account, Amazon has revealed the first season will debut a few hours earlier on Wednesday, April 10, starting at 9 pm Eastern time (6 pm Pacific). All eight episodes of Season One will drop on the same day.

The end of the world is coming, just a little sooner than expected. FALLOUT, now arriving April 10 @ 6 p.m. PT. pic.twitter.com/9AcWR9uAqQ — FALLOUT⚡️ (@falloutonprime) April 9, 2024

As we have mentioned before, the Fallout TV show does not directly adapt any of the storylines that are a part of the many games in the franchise. Instead, it takes place in that same universe, as a Vault dweller comes out from underground to see the ruins of a post-nuclear war Los Angeles.

Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy, best known for their work on the HBO adaptation of Westworld, are the executive producers of the Fallout series and Nolan directed the show's first three episodes. Besides Goggins, some of the other cast members in the show are Ella Purnell, Kyle MacLachlan, and Michael Emerson.

While there hasn't been a confirmation of a Season Two of the Fallout show, Deadline reports that Amazon Prime Video just got a big $25 million tax credit from California so the show could film in and around Los Angeles for a possible second season (Season One was filmed in New York, New Jersey, Utah and briefly in Namibia on the Skeleton Coast).