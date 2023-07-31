Apple allows rebranded Twitter (now X) iOS app on App Store, available for download

X Corp has crossed a big hurdle as its rebranded social media app for iOS is live on the App Store. The company changed its social media platform's name from Twitter to X last week and the same was visible across its Android app and web version.

The Elon Musk-owned company couldn't rename its iOS app until today because Apple doesn't allow developers to use single-character app names, according to former Twitter engineer Erik Berlin and Next founder Nick Sheriff. However, X Corp was able to change the app's logo and screenshots on the App Store last week.

Twitter was able to change the logo of their iOS app but not the name, since Apple requires app names to be at least 2 characters 😂 pic.twitter.com/SovLuE3UDG — Erik Berlin (@sferik) July 28, 2023

X version 10.0 is now available to download on the iOS App Store. There is no word on whether Apple made an exception for X Corp or changed its rules on the character limit. It's not only the name that was changed, but its tagline on the product page has been changed from "Let's talk." to "Blaze your glory!"

Meanwhile, there was an existing app named X that was already living on the App Store and its name has been changed to Note, TechCrunch reports. The paid app was supposedly using Unicode to dodge Apple's rules and make its name appear as a single character.

The app that was named “X” because of Unicode characters recently has been rebranded to “Note” an hour ago.



Curious if the app title update resulted from litigation by Twitter, or if it was a simpler decision to avoid going viral on social media as "X."



Musk lacks absolute IP… https://t.co/HUvOCGTN14 pic.twitter.com/ikcklnIz7x — Nick (@nickjsheriff) July 29, 2023

Twitter's rebranding last week wasn't a cakewalk as it triggered suspicious website warnings on Microsoft's Edge browser. The new X logo has been a part of discussions due to its similarities with the Xbox logo and the fact that Microsoft and Meta hold some important trademarks.

While Elon Musk backtracked on his decision to ditch the light theme, users have made attempts to resurrect the bluebird using a Chrome extension and on Android with the help of some third-party apps.

Name is changing to XPro. Will come with a wide range of psy op plugins. — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) July 28, 2023

Speaking more about renaming, X Corp's $8/mo subscription Twitter Blue is now called X Blue. While the company is yet to rename TweetDeck, Elon Must hinted that the app might be called XPro in the future.