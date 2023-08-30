Google to hold its Pixel Phone 8 reveal event on October 4

Google is the latest company to announce plans for a big hardware reveal even for the next generation of its smartphones. 9to5Google reports it has received an invite to attend an event in New York City on October 4. Google says it will include "the latest editions to our Pixel portfolio of devices".

There might not be a lot of surprises during this event, however, as there have been plenty of leaks that reportedly reveal details about Google's upcoming Pixel 8 and Pixel 8 Pro smartphones. Among other things, the phones are supposed to have a 50MP primary camera using Samsung's GN2 sensor.

The Pixel 8 Pro may also have a new tool called Audio Magic Eraser that is supposed to allow people to quickly get rid of unwanted audio in videos, so background noise could be ditched in family video clips and more. Another unconfirmed rumor claims the Pixel 8 phones could have launch prices that are $50 to $100 higher than the Pixel 7's launch prices.

Google is also rumored to officially reveal the Pixel Watch 2, after launching the first version in 2022. A recent rumor claims the smartwatch will use Google's Wear OS 4, along with the Qualcomm Snapdragon W5 chip inside with 2GB of RAM.

It's also rumored to include an ultra-wideband (UWB) chip that may assist with device-to-device file transfers. It may also have a slightly bigger 306 mAh battery than the first Pixel Watch. It's possible Google could reveal some other devices at the October 4 event.

It's going to be a very busy few weeks for new hardware reveals. Apple just announced an event for September 12 earlier this week where it is expected to announce the iPhone 15 lineup along with the Apple Watch Series 9.

On September 21, Microsoft plans to hold its own event in New York City, where it will likely reveal new members of the Surface tablet and laptop family.