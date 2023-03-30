Apple announces Swift Student Challenge for a chance to win WWDC23 swag

On Wednesday, Apple announced that it would be holding WWDC23 from June 5 to June 9. As a part of this announcement, the company has also invited STEM students to partake in the Swift Student Challenge. Students who submit a winning app playground will receive exclusive WWDC23 outerwear, AirPods Pro, a customized pin set, and one year of membership in the Apple Developer program.

Aside from the prizes mentioned above, Apple said that it will hold a separate random selection process for winners who opt-in to attend a special event at Apple Park, the company’s relatively new headquarters.

Before you get too ahead of yourself, there are some minimum requirements to be aware of. You must be 13+ in the United States or 16+ in the European Union or the minimum age for any other jurisdictions and you need to be registered for free with Apple as an Apple developer or be a member of the Apple Developer Program. Finally, you should meet one of the following requirements and not be employed full-time as a developer:

Be enrolled in an accredited academic institution or official homeschool equivalent;

Be enrolled in a STEM organization’s educational curriculum;

Be enrolled in an Apple Developer Academy; or

Have graduated from high school or equivalent within the past 6 months and be awaiting acceptance or have received acceptance to an accredited academic institution.

If you meet the requirements, you’re encouraged to go over to the Swift Student Challenge website and read up about the submission specifications. Also, be sure to read the Terms and Conditions.