Amazon Pharmacy looking to lure in customers with coupons

Amazon Pharmacy has announced that its customers can save money on prescriptions with automatically applied coupons. Amazon said that some drug manufacturers offer coupons on their brand-name medications but people don’t get the discount unless they ask and even then it can be a hassle to get the discount. To address this, customers shopping through Amazon Pharmacy will get coupons automatically at checkout.

To deliver this feature, Amazon has worked with many big health companies including GSK, Kaléo, Novo Nordisk, and Dexcom. Some of the medications that will be eligible for coupons include Trelegy, AUVI-Q, Wegovy, G6 and G7 continuous glucose monitoring systems, and more. Amazon said that some of the medications now covered are treatments for widespread health issues such as diabetes, asthma, emphysema, and obesity so the coupons should help a lot of people save money.

Commenting on the new feature, Amazon Pharmacy said:

“We at Amazon Pharmacy are hopeful that this new feature will both improve the patient experience and connect people with more affordable access to the medicines they need to better manage their health. We will continue to add more coupon selection over time, helping more patients save time and money.”

This latest effort to reduce the cost of medicines comes just two months after the launch of Amazon RxPass for Prime members which unlocks unlimited access to medications for 80 common health conditions for just $5 per month. If you spend more than $10 a month on eligible medications, you would save money with RxPass too.