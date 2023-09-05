Apple Arcade September launch: Four new games, 40+ updates

Apple has announced the list of new games that will be coming to its Apple Arcade gaming service in the month of September. The Cupertino giant added it will also push new updates for over 40 games that already exist on the platform.

These are the new games coming to Apple Arcade this month:

Title Developer Date My Talking Angela 2+ Outfit7 Limited September 8 Japanese Rural Life Adventure GAME START LLC September 15 Junkworld Ironhide S.A. September 22 Cypher 007 Tilting Point LLC September 29

The first Apple Arcade game to arrive this month is from the creators of Talking Tom & Friends. You can interact with the virtual pet named Angela, customize her appearance, and help her do things like baking, dancing, or designing jewelry.

Cypher 007 from Tilting Point LLC is a top-down stealth game that will take you into the world of James Bond where you can visit some of his most iconic moments and adventures. Another title arriving in the final days of September is the tower-defense game Junkworld from the minds behind Kingdom Rush.

Image: Junkworld

Junkworld will have 80 challenging stages and players will find themselves commanding the resourceful Scavenger clan, deploying towers, and using special units and gadgets. Apart from that, Apple will update popular games, including Hello Kitty Island Adventure, WHAT THE CAR?, Cityscapes: Sim Builder, and Angry Birds Reloaded.

As part of its update on September 29, Hello Kitty Island Adventure will get a Spooky Celebration event and new island visitors: Baku, Cherry, and Berry. Another popular game Jetpack Joyride 2 is celebrating its one-year anniversary on the platform and it will get two new game modes and mini events.

The standalone Apple Arcade subscription is currently available for $4.99/mo with a one-month free trial. Its library has more than 200 titles, including last month's Nekograms+, Kingdoms: Merge & Build, finity., and Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go. You can play these games on iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV. However, their support may vary across devices depending on hardware and software compatibility.