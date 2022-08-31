Tom Hanks trivia game, Hanx101 Trivia, is coming to Apple Arcade

Thomas Jeffrey Hanks, a.k.a. Tom Hanks, is set to launch his own trivia game – Hanx101, exclusively on Apple Arcade. The game will not only be the American actor and filmmaker’s first game, but also the only trivia title on Apple Arcade to date. The game will be available from September 2.

The Hanx101 game will test your knowledge across different subjects, ranging from history to math, and geography to food. In the bid to prove your status as a trivia master, you’ll need to answer 101 trivia questions correctly from a roster of some 58,000 questions.

The questions will keep coming till you beat your own high score or challenge others in head-to-head trivia stand-offs or team play. While playing the game, you can earn wildcards to power up your trivia game and overcome your opponents.

Reportedly, Hanks will narrate the game, though it's not very clear whether he’ll voice all the answers and questions or provide instructions to play the game. Hanx101 is developed by BlueLine Studios Inc. and is compatible with iPhone, iPad, iPod touch, Mac, and Apple TV. Apple Arcade subscribers can play it at no extra cost starting this September.

This is not the first time Hanks has worked on an app for Apple devices. In 2014, he debuted Hanx Writer, a typewriter-themed writing app designed to recreate the permanence of a typewriter by mimicking the look and feel of a physical typewriter on Apple devices. Also, his production team has an exclusive deal with Apple. Movies like Greyhound and Finch, featuring Hanks, were Apple TV+ originals.

Source: BlueLine Studios via TrustedReviews | Image: App Store