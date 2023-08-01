Apple Arcade to get these four new games this month

Apple Arcade will be getting four new games this month, the titles include SEGA’s Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go, Nekograms+, Kingdoms: Merge & Build, and finity. Aside from the new games, Apple said it’s also going to push ‘30 exciting updates and major events’ for Apple Arcade.

Games that are going to be getting updates this month, according to Apple, are TMNT Splintered Fate, Cityscapes: Sim Builder, and Hello Kitty Island Adventure. In terms of events, Apple said 'This week, Crayola Create and Play+ is teaming up with Hasbro’s My Little Pony, PJ Masks, and Tonka for a special Back-to-School Style Squad event designed to encourage self-expression, creative confidence, and early educational skills'.

Here’s a bit more about each of the games:

Nekograms+ (Hungry Sky) - August 8 Get ready to jump into a wholesome and cozy adventure in this adorable cat puzzle game. Move cats and cushions around until each furry friend has found their ideal spot with the goal of making sure every adorable kitty is able to get to sleep. With 120 charming and engaging levels, players will cuddle up with more than 15 different cat breeds and explore three beautifully crafted worlds, while enjoying a soothing and original soundtrack.

Kingdoms: Merge & Build (Cherrypick Games) - August 18 Enjoy a soothing puzzle game experience blended with kingdom-building gameplay in this story-rich adventure. In the king’s absence, a mysterious power has destroyed the kingdom. Now it’s up to Prince Edward and his friends to rebuild the land and save its people. Players will merge unique items to gain resources to construct and renovate buildings and landmarks, complete quests, and uncover the mystery in order to restore the fallen kingdom to its former glory.

finity. (Seabaa, Inc.) - August 25 finity. is a minimalist, thoughtful, and handcrafted 2D game that remixes the best elements of iconic puzzle games to create a reimagined and satisfying puzzle experience. The game combines the skill and complexity of chess, the infinite replay value and flow of Tetris, and the satisfying feedback of the match-three genre to deliver a highly polished experience with depth and complexity that can be enjoyed for a lifetime.

Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go (SEGA) - August 29 Get up and shake it on the go in this vibrant rhythm action game. A revival of SEGA’s classic rhythm game series, which has players shaking maracas to the beat, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go is a modern sequel to the popular 2000’s franchise. The game features three songs found only on Arcade — PSY’s “DADDY (feat. CL),” Lady Gaga’s “The Edge of Glory,” and “The Walker” from Fitz and the Tantrums — along with an exclusive series first Story Mode, where players join Amigo on his quest to reclaim music. With more than 40 hit songs from the world’s most popular music genres, and even more songs post-launch, Samba de Amigo: Party-To-Go is a dynamic and unique twist on the classic rhythm game experience.

Apple Arcade has been around for a number of years but it’s possible you haven’t tried it. If you’re interested in trying it, it’s available for $4.99 per month with a one-month free trial. Customers who buy a new iPhone, iPad, Mac, or Apple TV can use the service for three months without paying.

Source: Apple