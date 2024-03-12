Five new games are coming to Apple Arcade in April

Apple announced a bunch of new games that will make their way to its video game subscription Apple Arcade next month. These games will be available on supported devices such as iPhone, iPad, Mac, and the recently launched Vision Pro headset.

Here's the list of Apple Arcade games coming in April:

Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop

Super Monsters Ate My Condo+

Sago Mini Trips+

Crossy Road Castle

Solitaire Stories

Crossy Road Castle is a tower climbing game where players can cooperatively climb an endlessly spinning tower as high as they can. Solitaire Stories is a modern take on the card game, where the player can pinch and move cards on a 3D personal card table. SEGA's Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop features 24 playable characters from across the Puyo Puyo series and supports real-time multiplayer battles with up to four players.

Apple said in a blog post that Puyo Puyo Puzzle Pop, Super Monsters Ate My Condo+, and Sago Mini Trips+ will arrive on April 4. The two remaining titles, Crossy Road Castle and Solitaire Stories will make their way to Apple Arcade on April 25.

Apart from these new additions, the company will ship updates to popular titles, including Game Room, Synth Riders, Hello Kitty Island Adventure, Tamagotchi Adventure Kingdom, and SpongeBob: Patty Pursuit.

The video game subscription was launched in 2019 with over 100 exclusive games. Apple kept adding new titles over the years and the Apple Arcade catalog now includes more than 200 games. One way it differs from regular App Store games is Apple Arcade doesn't show advertisements or offer in-app purchases.

The service was initially priced at $4.99 per month, but after the latest price hike, it burns a bigger hole in peoples' pockets by costing $6.99/mo. However, you can get a one-month free trial as a new user or three months of free subscription with a new device.