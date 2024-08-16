Latest leak shows off the iPhone 16 Pro's dummy unit in gold color

With the Apple iPhone 16 just a month away from its official debut, a fresh leak has emerged showcasing the iPhone 16 Pro in multiple color options, including its alleged gold-like color option, aligning with a previous leak.

Leaker Sonny Dickson shared an image on social media platform X, showing dummy units of the iPhone 16 Pro. They provide a glimpse of the device in white, black, and natural titanium colors, which we have already seen in a recent leak.

The gold color is a new addition to the iPhone lineup, expected to replace the Blue-Titanium color of the iPhone 15 Pro. The gold color appears slightly darker, with an almost bronze hue to it. Aside from the colors, the dummy units only reveal the back of the phone.

Earlier, a leak revealed the different color options of the iPhone 16, which is expected to be available at launch next month. Later, a hands-on video surfaced showcasing the iPhone 16 dummy units in the previously rumored color options.

This year's iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature the 5x optical zoom camera, which was previously exclusive to the Max models. Apple is also rumored to introduce a vertical camera module on the vanilla iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus models, a dedicated hardware camera button across all variants, and the thinnest bezels ever seen on a smartphone.

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 16 series a few days earlier this year and may also add South Korea to the launch wave. Apple's primary assembler in China, Foxconn, has reportedly ramped up the production of the iPhone 16 models by adding 50,000 workers at its China plant.

There are rumors that Apple Intelligence features may not be a part of the initial release of iOS 18 in September and could be introduced with iOS 18.1 instead, purportedly in October. This means that the iPhone 16 series won't get Apple Intelligence features out of the box.