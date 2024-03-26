Apple iPhone 16 Pro may get two new titanium color options

Image: iPhone 15 Pro

Apple's iPhone 16 series will be out before the end of 2024, and a new rumor claims the users of the flagship "Pro" models will get a choice of two new titanium-finish colors: "Space Black" and "Rose."

Apple leaker ShrimpApplePro shared a Weibo post on X detailing the possible color options for the iPhone 16 Pro and 16 Pro Max, noting that the account accurately predicted iPhone 14 Pro's purple color.

Well, according to the Weibo account, we will have a new color called Rose this year

No natural titanium and blue titanium

He was quite accurate on the iPhone 14 pro ‘s purple color. https://t.co/wVaPOOU7XR pic.twitter.com/BSs2H0tlID — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) March 26, 2024

The Weibo post claims that Apple may drop the Blue Titanium color option currently available in the iPhone 15 Pro lineup, and its Natural Titanium color option will have a more gray tint to it. Meanwhile, the space black will be similar to the one on the iPhone 14 Pro, and White Titanium will resemble its "silver white" color.

Apple switched from stainless steel to titanium on the iPhone 15 Pro lineup last year. The color options available for the Pro models include Black Titanium, White Titanium, Blue Titanium, and Natural Titanium. However, the Pro models didn't come in the gold color option included with previous iPhone generations, so the Rose color option is expected to supplement that.

iPhone 16 Pro models are expected to feature a dedicated capture button, which recently showed up in alleged CAD renders. In a separate post made on X, the Capture button was shown on an alleged iPhone 16 Pro case.

The flagship models might feature the biggest screen sizes ever and come fitted with bigger batteries. Apple is also expected to ship an upgraded microphone setup with the iPhone 16 series to improve the Siri experience.

Speaking of which, the iPhone maker is working on generative AI features for the next iOS version and reportedly spends millions of dollars on its ChatGPT rival. The company is in talks with Google about using its Gemini AI for the iPhone.

Via MacRumors