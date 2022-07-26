Apple previews sustainable Brompton Road store before July 28 opening

Apple shared updates about its latest London, UK, store called Apple Brompton Road before it opens on July 28. Apple Brompton Road is touted as being more sustainable with its flooring that uses a plant-based resin, timber ceiling, and use of 100% renewable energy. The store will also host sessions starting with an augmented reality experience called United Visions from opening day.

Commenting on the launch of the store, Deirdre O’Brien, Apple’s senior vice president of Retail + People, said:

“We are thrilled to open Apple Brompton Road in London, a city teeming with energy, history, and cultural diversity. The store’s focus on creativity gives our incredible team members the perfect space to share their passion and expertise with Londoners and visitors from around the world.”

Regarding the cultural diversity mentioned by O’Brien, the store has a 200-person team to help customers find the ideal product. Together, the team is capable of speaking more than 45 languages, so it’s ready to assist even more people. For people just looking to try out products, there will be display tables to try out the latest iPhone, Mac, iPad, AirPods, Apple Watch, Apple TV, HomePod Mini, and AirTag models.

Apple has also recognized that people are shifting their shopping online, so it has included a Pickup station – the first in the UK, where customers can collect items that they’ve ordered online. For those wanting to check out the store, it opens on Thursday at the peculiar time of 4 p.m. BST.