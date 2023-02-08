Apple recognises first Apple Store Worker's Union in the UK

After months of negotiations, workers in the Glasgow Apple Store on Buchanan Street have had their unionisation efforts formally agreed and recognised by Apple. The employees of the store first unionised in November 2022 however it took until now to get it signed off by Apple.

The GMB organiser, John Slaven, had positive things to say about the staff at the Glasgow store.

"This is an absolutely historic vote and is a tribute to the hard work of activists and workers in Apple Glasgow. "The vote is astonishing in terms of the size of the majority as workers have spoken with a clear and overwhelming voice."

Apple currently recognises unions in stores based in France and Sweden, but many stores in the US are currently pushing to unionise as well. Other stores across the UK are likely to use this news as positive motivation and further justification for their unionisation efforts.

The first priority for the staff at the Glasgow store will be to push for a pay increase form the current £12 an hour rate. Apple has commented saying that it is one of the highest paying retailers in Scotland, given that the current living wage for workers over 23 is £9.50 an hour.

Source: The Herald