The THQ Nordic 2024 Showcase on Aug 2 will have news of Titan Quest II and Gothic I Remake

THQ Nordic, the publisher that is currently part of Embracer Group, has announced it will hold the 2024 edition of its annual THQ Nordic Showcase streaming event on August 2, 2024, starting at 3 pm Eastern time (Noon Pacific time).

The publisher's press release for the event confirmed that the Showcase will offer up news of two previously announced games. One is Titan Quest II, the long-awaited sequel to the Greek mythology-based action RPG that's being developed by THQ Nordic's in-house studio Grimlore Games. We have yet to see actual gameplay from Titan Quest II, which is using Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5, so we assume we would see the first in-game footage during the Showcase.

The other game we will get news on is the upcoming Gothic 1 Remake. The full remake of the fantasy RPG, first released in 2001, is being developed by Alkimia Interactive, and again, it will use Unreal Engine 5.

THQ Nordic will be showing off some unnamed games during the Showcase event but added, "we'll keep the grim secrets to ourselves for now." There will also be a pre-show presentation that will feature upcoming titles from HandyGames.

One game from THQ Nordic that was announced a while back is WreckNation, an arcade driving game from developer Three Fields Entertainment, made up of many of the founders of Criterion Games, the creators of the Burnout racing game series. There's been no news on the game's development since the last Showcase event in 2023, so hopefully, we will get an update on that title.

THQ Nordic will stream the game on its YouTube and Twitch channels, along with its Steam page. Game streamers can co-stream the event on their channels with special YouTube and Twitch links that will use copyright-free music so their stream does not get banned.