ASRock seemingly confirms X670E as the new flagship AM5 chipset for AMD Ryzen 7000 (Zen 4)

At next week's Computex 2022 event, AMD will be showing off its next-gen Socket AM5 motherboards. AM5 is the successor to the current Socket AM4 and will be accompanying the upcoming Ryzen 7000 series desktop processors based on the next-gen Zen 4 micro-architecture. And while AMD has traditionally had three class of chipsets for its Ryzen CPUs, namely X_70, B_50 and A_20, the company will be debuting a completely new X670E class of chipset with AM5. Reports suggest "E" is purportedly meant to denote "Extreme" indicating a tier above X670 and AMD's partner ASRock has seemingly confirmed it to be true.

In a YouTube video that was meant to be published after AMD's Computex announcement (preview no longer available as the video has been made private), the motherboard vendor seems to have confirmed that the X670E is going to be the most capable AM5 chipset, even more than X670.

The description of the video seems to suggest that the X670E Taichi will be the flagship AM5 offering from the company alongside a special edition X670E Taichi Carrara motherboard to celebrate the 20th birthday of ASRock.

ASRock reveals a series of motherboards based on the revolutionary AMD X670 chipset. The new motherboards are equipped with many exciting features and new technology [...] the X670E Taichi, it is the most powerful AM5 product ASRock can offer

Though the video is no longer available, you can view a screenshot of what appears to be a X670E or X670 Taichi Carrara.

While at first glance it may be difficult to ascertain whether this is an Intel or an AMD board as both the companies are now going to be LGA (AM5 is LGA1718), the Taichi symbol on the chipset heatsink is clearly visible in the image, alongside the letter "T" and a small section of "A" from the word Taichi.

The video thumbnail also advertises the upcoming audio features on the Taichi X670E motherboard. The board will feature Realtek ALC4082 audio codec and ESS SABRE9218 DAC chip.

Source: COMPUTEX V (YouTube) via Wccftech