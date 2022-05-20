PGA Tour 2K21, State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition and SnowRunner free to play this weekend

Xbox has announced that PGA Tour 2K21, State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition and SnowRunner are part of this weekend’s Free Play Days. If you have Xbox Live Gold or Xbox Game Pass Ultimate, you can play these titles free of charge until 11:59 p.m. PDT on Sunday.

You don’t have to wait until tomorrow to play these games, they are available now. To download them on your console just press the Subscriptions tab in the Xbox Store and go to the Gold member area. You should see the Free Play Days collection where you can get these titles.

If you like any of the games, you can get them with a discount over the weekend. The discounts are as follows:

PGA Tour 2K21

Standard Edition ( $59.99 SRP ) at 75% off: $14.99

Baller Edition ( $79.99 SRP ) at 70% off: $23.99

Baller Pack ( $24.99 SRP ) at 35% off: $16.24

State of Decay 2: Juggernaut Edition

Standard Edition ( $29.99 SRP ) at 67% off: $9.89

SnowRunner

Standard Edition ( $39.99 SRP ) at 50% off: $19.99

Year 1 Pass ( $24.99 SRP ) at 20% off: $19.99

Year 2 Pass ( $24.99 SRP ) at 20% off: $19.99

Even if you don’t decide to pick up these games now, your Gamerscore and earned achievements will remain on your account so you won’t have to re-earn them if you purchase the games in the future.