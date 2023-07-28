Battlefield 2042 5.2 update delivers final map rework and adds Squad Orders

DICE has been on a mission to fix up Battlefield 2042 and deliver missing classic features since the game's launch in 2021. One of the biggest undertakings has been the map reworks, with each of the original seven maps from launch slowly receiving much-needed changes and overhauls via free updates.

Today's Battlefield 2042 game update 5.2 finished off this endeavor with the Hourglass map rework, and it includes some other interesting additions too.

The Hourglass rework has made the map's play area smaller overall to prioritize combat. This, unfortunately, means that the massive Stadium in a corner of the map (screenshot above) is no longer part of the battlefield.

As with other reworks, DICE has added a whole lot more cover across the map to make infantry combat more interesting, with fortified military positions and ruins from battles littering the environment.

"With this release we have fulfilled our commitment that we made to you during last year’s lead up to the launch of Season 1: Zero Hour - we have now reworked all of our launch maps," said the DICE development team. "We’d like to thank you for your continued feedback, but also your patience as we’ve worked to roll out these improvements to you."

The recent Season 5 update for the game finally delivered Squad Management features fans have been asking for, and this update elevates the system further with Squad Orders. Players will now receive XP when working together with their squad leader, who can now more clearly give attack and defend commands towards objectives.

If the squad leader is slacking, other members can also take over the position to be more active. For friends playing together, locking squads and removing players from them is also possible now. This can only be done by the current squad leader.

Squad locking is here

Another big change is the availability of attachments from the base game on SMGs and LMGs from the classic Battlefield games' Vault Weapons. Many of these classic guns have had their damage curves, dispersion, recoil behavior and accuracy tweaked as well, and the developer is looking for feedback from players on these changes.

Ammo crates have also been hit with a major change, with multiple packs not giving masses of supplies to soldiers anymore. The supply cooldown is now shared between multiple crates, but the resupply cooldown has been cut down to 16 seconds from 30 as a buff.

Battlefield 2042 update 5.2 is now rolling out across PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, and PlayStation 5. The complete changelog can be read here.