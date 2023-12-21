Beeper officially ends its battle with Apple to bring iMessage to Android

Beeper, an app that allows Android users to send and receive iMessages, has released a new workaround after being repeatedly shut down by Apple. However, the developer then released a statement saying it would no longer support the project. The company said that it simply can't compete in a "cat-and-mouse game with the largest company on earth."

Beeper Mini launched in December with a technique that allowed Android phones to register with the iMessage using fake credentials. However, Apple quickly blocked this method. The developers then tried different approaches, like using registration data from a Mac, but Apple disabled those as well.

Beeper Mini's latest option requires users to obtain an old iPhone that can be jailbroken, like the iPhone 6, 6S, SE, 7, or 8. With a Mac or Linux computer, the iPhone can be jailbroken and installed with a special Beeper Mini tool that generates a unique iMessage registration code.

According to a blog post, this code can then be added to the Beeper Mini Android app to register the phone number with iMessage. As long as the iPhone remains plugged in at home and connected to WiFi, the Beeper Mini will continue to work for the Android user.

Meanwhile, Beeper Mini and Beeper Cloud are now fully open source on GitHub. This means that other developers can continue to improve iMessage experiments on Android.

With our latest software release, we believe we’ve created something that Apple can tolerate existing. We do not have any current plans to respond if this solution is knocked offline. The iMessage connection software that powers Beeper Mini and Beeper Cloud is now 100% open source. Anyone who wants can use it or continue development.

Instead of continuing to struggle with workarounds that were only temporarily effective, Beeper plans to shift its focus to independent projects. In the new year, the company says it will focus on building "the best chat app on earth."