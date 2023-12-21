South Park: Snow Day launches March 26, and it has a pretty sweet Collector's Edition

THQ Nordic officially announced plans to release South Park: Snow Day in August as part of its digital showcase event. Today, the publisher revealed that the latest video game based on the long-running animated TV series will launch on March 26, 2024.
THQ's press release about the release date was accompanied by a new gameplay trailer that shows off the upcoming co-op action game. Here's a look at its main storyline and features;
- A blizzard of epic proportions has blanketed the town of South Park and it’s up to Cartman, Stan, Kenny, Kyle, and you, as the New Kid, to save the town.
- Experience cooperative gameplay for the first time ever in a South Park game with up to three friends or ally bots - unleashing powerful, coordinated attacks on your foes.
- Equip and upgrade devastating melee and ranged weapons. Deploy special abilities and powers that will bring hordes of enemies and epic bosses to their knees.
- Use a wide range of iconic cosmetics and customize your New Kid with endless possible combinations from beanies to Cheesy Poof T-shirts to chin balls.
The game will be released on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC platforms. You can preorder the standard edition now at Amazon for just $29.99 (that's not a typo).
THQ Nordic also announced a Collector's Edition of the game, which got its own trailer to show it off properly. It has the following extra physical items.
- Grand Wizard Cartman: Snow Globe
- Grand Wizard Cartman: Talking Toilet Paper Holder
- Grand Wizard Cartman: Knit Beanie
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! – Selection of 6 Tarot Cards
- SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! – Original Soundtrack
The Collectors Edition, unlike the Standard Edition, is not cheap. THQ has it priced at a whopping $219.99 (again, not a typo).
