South Park: Snow Day launches March 26, and it has a pretty sweet Collector's Edition

THQ Nordic officially announced plans to release South Park: Snow Day in August as part of its digital showcase event. Today, the publisher revealed that the latest video game based on the long-running animated TV series will launch on March 26, 2024.

THQ's press release about the release date was accompanied by a new gameplay trailer that shows off the upcoming co-op action game. Here's a look at its main storyline and features;

A blizzard of epic proportions has blanketed the town of South Park and it’s up to Cartman, Stan, Kenny, Kyle, and you, as the New Kid, to save the town.

Experience cooperative gameplay for the first time ever in a South Park game with up to three friends or ally bots - unleashing powerful, coordinated attacks on your foes.

Equip and upgrade devastating melee and ranged weapons. Deploy special abilities and powers that will bring hordes of enemies and epic bosses to their knees.

Use a wide range of iconic cosmetics and customize your New Kid with endless possible combinations from beanies to Cheesy Poof T-shirts to chin balls.

The game will be released on the Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S|X, and PC platforms. You can preorder the standard edition now at Amazon for just $29.99 (that's not a typo).

THQ Nordic also announced a Collector's Edition of the game, which got its own trailer to show it off properly. It has the following extra physical items.

Grand Wizard Cartman: Snow Globe

Grand Wizard Cartman: Talking Toilet Paper Holder

Grand Wizard Cartman: Knit Beanie

SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! – Selection of 6 Tarot Cards

SOUTH PARK: SNOW DAY! – Original Soundtrack

The Collectors Edition, unlike the Standard Edition, is not cheap. THQ has it priced at a whopping $219.99 (again, not a typo).

As an Amazon Associate, I earn from qualifying purchases.