Better than Cheesy Poofs: You could win a South Park: Snow Day Xbox Series S console

Today is the release date for South Park: Snow Day. It's the latest video game based on the long-running adult animated series about four boys who live in the fictional town of South Park, Colorado. To celebrate the launch, Microsoft will pick four people who will each win one of four custom South Park: Snow Day Xbox Series X consoles and controllers.

In a post on the Xbox Wire site, Microsoft says each of the four Xbox Series X consoles and controllers will have custom artwork based on how the four main characters from the TV series appear in the Snow Day game. That means the consoles have images of "Grand Wizard Cartman," "Kyle the High Elf," "Princess Kenny," and "Stan Marshwalker." We will forgive Microsoft for not offering a fifth console with a version of Butters on it.

The perfect Xbox to play on a snow day 🌨



Follow and RT with #SouthParkXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win one of these custom #SouthParkSnowDay Xbox Series X console and controller combos!



Ages 18+. Ends 4/22/24. Rules: https://t.co/2MJysfWYF7 pic.twitter.com/UUSY1K6ED5 — Xbox (@Xbox) March 26, 2024

The giveaway content is for people 18 years of age or older in any official Xbox market. You have to follow the official Xbox X (formerly Twitter) account and then repost this specific post with the hashtag #SouthParkXboxSweepstakes to enter. Entries will be accepted until April 22.

South Park: Snow Day was developed by Question LLC and is being published by THQ Nordic. Here's a quick summary:

A blizzard of epic proportions has blanketed the town of South Park and it’s up to Cartman, Stan, Kenny, Kyle, and you, as the New Kid, to save the town.

Experience cooperative gameplay for the first time ever in a South Park game with up to three friends or ally bots - unleashing powerful, coordinated attacks on your foes.

Equip and upgrade devastating melee and ranged weapons. Deploy special abilities and powers that will bring hordes of enemies and epic bosses to their knees.

Use a wide range of iconic cosmetics and customize your New Kid with endless possible combinations from beanies to Cheesy Poof T-shirts to chin balls.

You can get a physical edition of South Park: Snow Day for Switch, PlayStation 5, or Xbox Series X consoles at Amazon for $29.99. It's also available on Steam for PC users.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.