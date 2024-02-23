You could win a custom Microsoft Xbox Series S and four controllers based on Palworld

The huge success of PocketPair's survival game Palworld took nearly everyone in the game industry by surprise when it launched in late January 2024. Not only was it a big hit on the PC, but 10 million Xbox gamers have played the game so far, thanks in part to its launch as a Day One title for Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass service. Indeed the game has become the biggest third party launch title for Xbox Game Pass.﻿

Today, Microsoft announced a new giveaway where one person will win an Xbox Series S console with some official custom artwork based on Palworld. Even better is that the winner will also receive four custom Xbox wireless controllers. Each one will have different artwork, based on four of the creatures you can collect and train in Palworld. The winner will also get a three-month free trial for Xbox Game Pass Ultimate.

Imagine playing Palworld on THIS



Follow and RT with #PalworldXboxSweepstakes for a chance to win a custom Palworld Xbox Series S, 4 custom controllers, and a 3 Month Game Pass Ultimate Code.



Ages 18+. Ends 3/17/24. Rules: https://t.co/dquXAAJ7lK pic.twitter.com/7pXmCNl5V9 — Xbox (@Xbox) February 23, 2024

The giveaway was announced on Microsoft's X (formerly Twitter account) and anyone 18 years of age or older who live where the Xbox console is officially sold (with the exception of Russia) can enter the contest. All people have to do is follow the Xbox X account and retweet the giveaway message with the hashtag #PalworldXboxSweepstakes to enter. The giveaway contest ends on March 17.

PocketPair announced earlier this week that Palworld has had a total of 25 million players just over month after its launch. The developer is concentrating on fixing the bugs in this Early Access game and fighting off cheaters before it starts to update the game with new content and features.