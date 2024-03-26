Apple will host WWDC 24 on June 10-14

Apple developers and fans should mark June 10 in their calendars. Today, Apple officially confirmed the dates for its main developer event, the Worldwide Developer Conference. WWDC 24 will be held from June 10 to 14, 2024, in Cupertino, California.

Developers can now request to attend an all-day event at Apple Park on June 10. In addition, Apple will let app makers watch video sessions online for free.

Apple announced the conference on its official developer.apple.com website:

Join us online for the biggest developer event of the year. Be there for the unveiling of the latest Apple platforms, technologies, and tools. Learn how to create and elevate your apps and games. Engage with Apple designers and engineers and connect with the worldwide developer community. All online and at no cost. Apply for the opportunity to join us in person for an all-day event at Apple Park on Monday, June 10. Watch the Keynote and exciting new programming, meet with Apple experts, and take part in special activities. Explore the new tools, frameworks, and features that’ll help you create your best apps and games yet. Learn new skills through video sessions, and meet one-on-one with Apple experts to advance your projects and ideas. Experience WWDC24 on the Apple Developer app, website, and YouTube channel.

As usual, the company will stream its main keynote, during which it is expected to unveil the next versions of iOS, iPadOS, watchOS, macOS, and other developer-related products. iOS 18 is rumored to bring many features, such as new personalization options for the home screen and generative AI capabilities. To accomplish this, Apple has reportedly partnered with Google and Baidu. According to various leaks, iOS 18 should be the biggest iPhone update ever.

Apple will share more information about WWDC 24 in the coming weeks. You can learn more about Apple's main developer event on its official website.