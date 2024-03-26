Get this 1.5TB microSD card from SanDisk with a 27% discount and don't run out of storage

Is your phone, tablet, laptop, or camera running out of space? If it has a microSD slot, then this deal from SanDisk will solve your storage problems for good. The SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra microSDXC UHS-I Memory Card is now available at its lowest price, letting you save 27% and get a lot of storage for just $109.99.

The 1.5TB Ultra is SanDisk's highest-capacity memory card. While it is not the fastest model (the SanDisk Extreme offers slightly higher max speeds), it still provides plenty of performance to carry V10, A1, and Class 10 ratings. According to SanDisk, the 1.5TB Ultra peaks at 150MB/s on supported devices. That should be enough to launch apps, record 4K videos, store high-resolution photos, and keep other files.

The world’s fastest 1.5TB microSD card is perfect for storage expansion, not only for Android devices and tablets, but for Windows laptops and Chromebooks as well. It provides a future-proof solution for storing massive media collections--high-res photos, videos, and music, plus podcasts, documents, games, and shows from streaming sites like Netflix.

The memory card comes with an SD reader, which allows you to use it in devices with a larger SD card slot.

The SanDisk 1.5TB Ultra is compatible with Android smartphones and tablets, Chromebooks, Windows laptops, and other things with microSD slots. Small, reliable, and affordable, these cards are among the easiest and cheapest ways to get plenty of storage for your files.

This Amazon deal is US-specific and not available in other regions unless specified.

You can also check out Amazon US, Amazon UK, and Newegg US to find more tech deals. Also, visit our Deals section to see some of our previously published deals. Some of them are still relevant, so do not miss out.

As an Amazon Associate, we earn from qualifying purchases.