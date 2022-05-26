BioShock: The Collection is free to claim on the Epic Games Store this week

Epic Games Store's 2022 Mega Sale continues, and right on schedule, the second high-profile giveaway has landed. The mystery game this time turned out to be BioShock: The Collection, a pack that contains the complete award-winning franchise plus all DLC. The pack replaces the Borderlands 3 freebie from last week.

The story-rich games take players to the underwater city of Rapture and the flying city of Columbia for action-packed adventures and conspiracies, all in impossible environments.

The BioShock and BioShock 2 copies included here are the remastered versions from 2016 with enhanced visuals and Director’s Commentary. BioShock Infinite is the most recent entry in the series, releasing in 2013, and does not have a remaster. Minerva's Den and the BioShock Infinite Season Pass (containing Burial at Sea episodes) are included in the Collection too.

Here's how the store page describes the three games' settings:

There's always a lighthouse. There's always a man. There's always a city. BioShock Remastered: Explore the undersea city of Rapture, a haven for society's greatest minds that has devolved into a dystopian nightmare wrought by one man's hubris. BioShock 2 Remastered: See Rapture through the eyes of Subject Delta, a fearsome Big Daddy prototype on a life-or-death mission to rescue his missing Little Sister. BioShock Infinite: The Complete Edition: Indebted to the wrong people, private investigator Booker DeWitt must take on an impossible task: travel to a flying city above the clouds, and rescue a woman named Elizabeth.

When not on sale, BioShock: The Collection has a $59.99 price tag, though it can be found regularly discounted to $10. Here are the minimum requirements for the remasters:

OS: Windows 7 Service Pack 1 64-bit

CPU: Intel E6750 Core 2 Duo 2.66 GHz / AMD Athlon X2 2.7 GHZ

Memory: 4 GB RAM

GPU: 2GB AMD Radeon HD 7770 / 2GB NVIDIA GeForce GTX 670

DirectX: Version 11

Storage: 25 GB available space

This week's BioShock: The Collection giveaway will last through next Thursday, June 2. Another mystery game (or pack) is slated to take up Epic Games Store's ongoing giveaway slot next week, making way for another surprise. Considering we have now received two 2K-published freebies in a row, it may be another game by the publisher next too.