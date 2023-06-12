Blizzard has fun with numbers as it says Diablo IV has now crossed $666 million in sales

Blizzard Entertainment already announced that its action-RPG sequel Diablo IV was the fastest-selling game in the publisher's long history. Now it's released some hard sales numbers for the game . . . well, sort of.

In a new press release, Blizzard stated that Diablo IV has crossed $666 million in sales in its first five days since it launched officially on June 6. Obviously, the $666 million figure is supposed to tie into the game's overall Hell and Lilith themes. It's likely that the game has actually earned much more than that number. Blizzard stated the game remains the fastest-selling title in its history, both in terms of unit sales and dollar sales.

Diablo IV is also the number one game on Amazon's Twitch network, according to Blizzard, and has remained number one since early access began on June 1. Some of the other statistics from the press release are:

76 billion demons killed since Early Access: nearly 35 times the global population.

Players have been vanquished over 316 million times

…over 5 million of those vanquishings were at the hands of the Butcher.

But they’re not falling alone - players have created a party with friends over 166 million times.

163 players have made it to the maximum level in Hardcore mode, where deaths are permanent

The game did suffer through an extended outage a few days ago, due to so many players trying to sign into the servers at once.

One big celebrity who is not happy with Blizzard is Whoopi Goldberg. The Oscar winning actor, comedian, and co-host of The View talk show went on her Instagram page a few days ago, complaining that Diablo IV is not currently available on the Mac platform. All three previous games were released for Mac PCs, so she does have a point.