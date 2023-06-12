WhatsApp Beta 2.2322.1.0 for Windows begins rolling out screen-sharing for video calls

The latest version of the WhatsApp Beta on the Microsoft Store has received an update to version 2.2322.1.0, which gives some beta testers the ability to share their screen with others while in a video call. This is currently going through a limited roll-out with more users being granted access over the coming days.

The option, if available, will be listed at the bottom of the screen during any video call, and works in a similar manner to Microsoft Teams where it allows for either the entire desktop or a specific window to be shared with all participants of the call, including to users connected via mobile devices.

This feature was previously added to the Android beta channel with version 2.23.11.19, which was released last month. The update allowed screen sharing from Android devices with a few limitations based on the device that is using it, and the number of participants in the call. However, it doesn't appear that the Windows version will have any of these limitations.

WhatsApp has been implementing many new features to its Windows app in recent months, with major group updates being implemented as well as supporting video calls with up to 8 users at a time and audio calls with up to 32 groups, with support for bigger displays being a development priority for Meta.

Furthermore, with the recently announced Channels feature, and a drive from Meta for people to start utilizing WhatsApp for businesses, this feature is a logical next step for it to become a fully featured business communication tool, potentially taking on the likes of Microsoft Teams, Zoom, and Slack.

Screen sharing is currently rolling out in a limited capacity to beta testers. However, some lucky users are reporting that the option is available to them on the most recent stable version of WhatsApp for Windows.

Source: WABetaInfo