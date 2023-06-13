Edge Dev 115.0.1901.5 is out with various fixes and new features for Android

Microsoft is rolling out a new feature update for its browser on desktop and mobile platforms. Version 115.0.1901.5 is now available for testing in the Dev Channel with a few fixes, improvements, and new features.

Although the changelog mentions new capabilities for Edge on Android and iOS, these two platforms will get the build later.

What is new in Microsoft Edge 115.0.1901.5?

New features:

Android: Added Voice search in Discover.

Added edit wallpaper option in the NTP page layout menu and New Tab Page setting.

Reliability improvements and fixes:

Fixed browser crash related to site permissions.

Fixed browser crash when leaving or deleting a Workspace.

Fixed browser crash when trying to install a site as an app. Android: Fixed browser crash when loading a page.

Other changes:

Fixed the missing title bar on Devtools and windows.

Fixed STATUS_BREAKPOINT error message when loading a page.

Fixed Favorites showing blank in Workspace. iOS: Fixed the missing Suggest password option when creating a password. Android: Fixed Send to Microsoft Edge Drop permission issue. WebView2: NavigationKind API has now been promoted from the experimental stage to public. Enterprise: Fixed the missing profile picture when switching tabs on iOS.

If you are not familiar with how Microsoft Edge works, the browser installs updates automatically in the background. However, you can force-update Edge by heading to Menu > Help & Feedback > About Microsoft Edge or edge://settings/help. Those wanting to try early Microsoft Edge builds can download the latest Beta, Dev, or Canary release from the official website.

Note that preview channels (except for Beta) are not officially supported and often come bundled with bugs and various instabilities. Therefore, we do not recommend using Dev or Canary as your primary browser on a mission-critical device.

Microsoft plans to release Edge 115 in the Stable Channel on the week of July 20, 2023.