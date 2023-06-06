Diablo IV is already Blizzard's fastest selling game of all time thanks to preorders

Diablo IV officially launched for all buyers of the game late on Monday night. However, the fantasy action-RPG sequel from developer and publisher Blizzard Entertainment has already reached a major milestone.

Blizzard announced today that Diablo IV is now the fastest-selling game in the publisher's history, and that is saying something for the developer behind not just the Diablo franchise, but also many other successful games series like Warcraft, StarCraft, and Overwatch.

Blizzard did not offer any specific unit sales or revenue numbers, but it seems clear that a lot of people preordered Diablo IV before its official launch. Blizzard did state that in the four days the game was in its early access period, gamers have generated a total of 93 million hours playing Diablo IV.

So far, the game seems to have launched without too many problems. The company has released a number of server-side hotfixes, along with a couple of small PC patches, and one major patch for all platforms to handle some player class balance issues. One early problem that was causing many PlayStation players to be unable to sign into Diablo IV's servers has since been fixed.

Blizzard poured out a lot of marketing and advertising money to promote Diablo IV. That included a promotional tie-in with KFC, a bundle deal with Microsoft's Xbox Series X console, and even painting an unused cathedral in France with artwork from the game.

If you are thinking about buying a new graphics card in the next few days, we will remind you that you can buy a new NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4070, 4070 Ti, 4080, or 4090 graphics cards and get a free digital code for the full version of Diablo IV. Those cards can be used to enable DLSS 3 support in the game for increased frame rates on your PC. The special offer ends on June 13 so you had better hurry.