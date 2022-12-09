Alleged Nvidia RTX 4070 and 4070 Ti specification details are now out

Nvidia recently "unlaunched" its RTX 4080 12GB SKU as a result of the backlash from the community over the confusing naming scheme. The company, as usual, thought it was a perfectly fine idea to announce two very differently specced GPUs under the same model name. Despite the SKU names suggesting that the RTX 4080 16GB and the RTX 4080 12GB only had a difference in memory capacity, the latter, in reality, sports 20% fewer CUDA cores as well, since it comes with 7,680 CUDA cores compared to the 4080 16GB's 9,728.

Reports suggested that Nvidia was rebranding the 4080 12GB model to an RTX 4070 Ti, and the report has since been confirmed by AIB partner Colorful, which listed the specs on its website by mistake before taking it down.

Today, Twitter user and leakster has kopite7kimi has shared the alleged details of the RTX 4070 non Ti. Apparently the car will share the same memory subsystem of the 4070 Ti model but will have fewer CUDA cores. This means it will also pack 12GB GDDR6X running at 21Gbps for a bandwidth of 504.2GB/s. The CUDA core count gets down to 5,888 in the 4070, up from 7,680 in the 4070 Ti. As such, the TGP(total graphics power) also gets reduced by 35W down to 250W.

Some updates of RTX 4070: PG141-SKU336/337

AD104-250-A1

5888FP32

12G 21Gbps GDDR6X

36M L2

250W

Compared to the Ampere-based RTX 3070 and 3070 Ti, the 4070 Ti should be bigger jump in relation to the alleged RTX 4070. This is because the 4070 is said to have the same core count as last gen's 3070 but the 4070 Ti is seeing a big increase in cores up from 6 ,144 in the 3070 Ti to 7,680.

There is no info on pricing of the RTX 4070 series GPUs but Nvidia may stick the original MSRP of $899 of the 4080 12GB on the 4070 Ti. But this will entirely depend on the competence of the AMD RX 7900 series and how well they do. Speaking of the performance of the RX 7900 XTX and 7900 XT, we now have leaked a few leaked benchmarks of those cards, and they don't paint the prettiest of pictures all the time.

Source: kopite7kimi (Twitter)