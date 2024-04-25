ChatGPT Android beta app gains a nifty feature from its Web version

OpenAI recently announced that anyone interested will be able to use the generative AI platform for free without an account. While the feature is still gradually rolling out to everyone around the globe, a new feature has been spotted under testing on the ChatGPT Android app.

While the ChatGPT mobile app is convenient and has a simple UI, it lacked one important feature that was already available on the web version of the app: the ability to edit text prompts. Notably, in the latest version of the ChatGPT Android beta app, reliable tipster Assemble Debug highlighted the ability to edit text prompts.

The feature to edit text prompts was spotted in the ChatGPT Android beta app v1.2024.115. The good news is that the option to edit text prompts is already available on the iOS version of the app.

By the looks of it, you need to tap and hold the text prompt to get a pop-up and select the Edit message option to edit your text prompt. This is a small but nice change, as now you don't need to type an entirely new prompt just because you made a typo or want to better explain your prompt.

While the standard version of the ChatGPT iOS app has already received the feature, it shouldn't take much time for its rollout in the standard version of the Android app. ChatGPT is slowly gaining important features, and the mobile app is gradually getting smarter with the addition of new features.

An important feature that arrived for the ChatGPT mobile app in recent times was the memory feature that remembers context and details across conversations, allowing users to use the memories in future chats.

Source: Android Authority