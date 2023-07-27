Check out nearly 18 minutes of gameplay from the Unreal Engine 5-based Lords of the Fallen

One of our most anticipated PC games of 2023 is Lords of the Fallen, the upcoming Soulslike fantasy RPG from developer Hexworks and publisher CI Games. Today, the publisher dropped a nearly 18-minute gameplay trailer that definitely looks very impressive in terms of its visuals.

The narrated footage shows how gamers in Lord of the Fallen will play as one of the Dark Crusaders, on a quest to find and kill the demon god Adyr. As you play, you can also switch between two different but parallel words.

The living world is known as Axiom, but if your character dies in that realm, you can still play the game in the undead realm of Umbra. Each world has its own unique challenges and monsters to fight.

The trailer shows off a number of different locations in the game, including Skyrest Bridge, the vertical-themed Pilgrim's Perch, and more. It also shows off a lot of combat against the game's various creatures and monsters.

Some of the weapons and abilities that are showcased in the trailer include the Soul Flay, where you can actually extract the soul of your enemy for a small amount of time so you can inflict even heavier damage.

The trailer also shows the game's co-op support, where you can play the game with a friend or even just a randomly selected player.

Lords of the Fallen is one of the games that uses Epic Games' Unreal Engine 5 for its visuals. The trailer definitely shows off the game's impressive-looking dark art style and moody lighting.

Lords of the Fallen is due for release on the PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series X/S consoles on October 13. You can preorder the game right now on Amazon in either its Standard Edition or the Deluxe Edition which includes some extra digital content.

